'Islam, Christianity and Friendship' panel at Edmonds Lutheran Church Feb. 11

Edmonds Lutheran Church, in partnership with the Muslim Association of Puget Sound, will host a presentation, "Islam, Christianity and Friendship," on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. The evening will start with a panel of speakers who will share personal experiences of how they have faced and dealt with Islamophobia in their own lives and communities. There will be time for questions and group discussion.

