'Islam, Christianity and Friendship' ...

'Islam, Christianity and Friendship' panel at Edmonds Lutheran Church Feb. 11

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: My Edmonds

Edmonds Lutheran Church, in partnership with the Muslim Association of Puget Sound, will host a presentation, "Islam, Christianity and Friendship," on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. The evening will start with a panel of speakers who will share personal experiences of how they have faced and dealt with Islamophobia in their own lives and communities. There will be time for questions and group discussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb 6 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 278,963,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC