Independent Scotland would have to join the queue for EU membership

Friday Feb 10

Jacqueline Minor, the head of representation for the European Commission in the UK, said if Scotland became independent and wanted to join the EU it would be added to the list of candidate countries including Montenegro, Serbia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Speaking at a Scottish Parliamentary Journalists' Association event in Edinburgh , she said: "Were Scotland to become independent, they would join that list."

Chicago, IL

