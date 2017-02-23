In case of apocalypse, Arctic a Dooms...

In case of apocalypse, Arctic a Doomsday Vaulta can regrow food supply

Read more: New York Post

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, tucked away in the Arctic Circle between Norway and the North Pole, has received a new intake of 50,000 seeds from all over the world. The building houses an immense number of plant seeds to ensure Earth's ongoing food security, and as such holds the key to human survival in a potentially post-apocalyptic world.

