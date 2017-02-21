IAP pipeline's construction could start in 2-3 years - minister
The construction work under the Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline could start in two or three years, Montenegro's Minister of Economy Dragica Sekulic told reporters in Baku. She pointed out that a great development has been seen in the implementation of IAP in the last two years.
