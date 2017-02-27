Chairman of Bosnia and Herzegovina's ...

Chairman of Bosnia and Herzegovina's presidency to visit Baku

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic will visit Baku to participate in the Fifth Global Baku Forum, the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora said in a message Feb. 24. According to the message, Ivanic will participate in the discussions titled "The Future of International Relations" and will hold several meetings as part of the forum. Some countries will be represented in the Fifth Global Baku Forum at the level of prime ministers and their deputies, and heads of parliaments.

