Bosnian Serb Leader Says It's Possible He Spent $30M on US Lobbying

Thursday Feb 2

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik confirmed on Thursday the accuracy of VOA Bosnian Service's investigative report he spent close to $30 million on lobbying in the United States. Dodik, the president of the Republika Srpska told journalists that the autonomous Bosnian Serb entity has possibly paid about $30 million to firms lobbying the U.S. government in Washington.

Chicago, IL

