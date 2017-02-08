Bosnian Serb Leader Says It's Possible He Spent $30M on US Lobbying

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik confirmed on Thursday the accuracy of VOA Bosnian Service's investigative report he spent close to $30 million on lobbying in the United States. Dodik, the president of the Republika Srpska told journalists that the autonomous Bosnian Serb entity has possibly paid about $30 million to firms lobbying the U.S. government in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.