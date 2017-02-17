Bosnia to appeal UN court ruling clearing Serbia of genocide

A Monday, July 11, 2016 file photo of Bosnian people saying their prayers in front of coffins during a funeral ceremony for the 127 victims at the Potocari memorial complex near Srebrenica, 150 kilometers northeast of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Twenty one years ago, on July 11, 1995, Serb troops overran the eastern Bosnian Muslim enclave of Srebrenica and executed some 8,000 Muslim men and boys.

