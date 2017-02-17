Bosnia to appeal UN court ruling clea...

Bosnia to appeal UN court ruling clearing Serbia of genocide

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: The Washington Post

A Monday, July 11, 2016 file photo of Bosnian people saying their prayers in front of coffins during a funeral ceremony for the 127 victims at the Potocari memorial complex near Srebrenica, 150 kilometers northeast of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Twenty one years ago, on July 11, 1995, Serb troops overran the eastern Bosnian Muslim enclave of Srebrenica and executed some 8,000 Muslim men and boys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb 6 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,075,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC