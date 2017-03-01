Bosnia asks Hague court to review ruling clearing Serbia of genocide

President Izetbegovic of the President of the Democratic Party of Action, engaged a lawyer to draft the request before the 10-year statute of limitations runs out on February 26. The request for review [RFE/FL report] has prompted anger from Bosnian Serbs and Serbia; Bosnian presidency's Serb chairman stated the appeal would violate the country's constitution and "threaten peace and stability in Bosnia," creating a further ethnic divide in the Balkans. The appeal follows a trend of continued legal action against those accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity that left more than 100,000 people dead and millions displaced during the Balkan conflict of the 1990s.

