Boothroyd confirmed as new England Under-21 boss

The former Watford boss, who has been in caretaker charge since Gareth Southgate stepped up to replace Sam Allardyce following his shock exit in September, has been confirmed as Southgate's full-time successor. Boothroyd helped England Under-21s qualify for Euro 2017 in Poland by winning his two Group Nine games against Kazakhstan and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

