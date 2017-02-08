Boothroyd confirmed as new England Un...

Boothroyd confirmed as new England Under-21 boss

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Stalbans Review

The former Watford boss, who has been in caretaker charge since Gareth Southgate stepped up to replace Sam Allardyce following his shock exit in September, has been confirmed as Southgate's full-time successor. Boothroyd helped England Under-21s qualify for Euro 2017 in Poland by winning his two Group Nine games against Kazakhstan and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked female judge who exercised and sunbathed ... (Apr '14) Feb 6 Judge Phart 60
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,746 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC