BiH confirms bird flu case

Yesterday

Bosnia and Herzegovina has confirmed a case of H5N8 bird flu in the northwestern town of Prijedor, the BiH Veterinary Office said in a statement on Tuesday. The Joint Center for Disease Control will continue the coordination of activities to implement the prescribed measures, according to the statement.

Chicago, IL

