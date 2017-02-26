73-year-old man dies after car attack in Germany's Heidelberg
A 73-year-old man died from his injury on Saturday after being attacked by a man who rammed his car into a group of pedestrians in the German city of Heidelberg. The identity of the attacker was not disclosed and the police said the man had no indication of terrorist background.
