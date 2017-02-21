50,000 seeds added to DOOMSDAY deposi...

50,000 seeds added to DOOMSDAY deposit in Arctic Circle

Read more: Daily Mail

Fifty thousand seed samples have been donated from all over the world and sent to the vault to be kept until they are needed. The vault - which opened on the Svalbard archipelago between Norway and the North Pole in 2008 - is designed to protect crop seeds such as beans, rice and wheat against nuclear war or disease.

Chicago, IL

