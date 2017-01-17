Western Balkans enlargement: 2016 in review
In 2017, Serbia expects to see its membership negotiations with the EU intensify, despite a waning of regional enthusiasm for the bloc, due to concerns over its preoccupation with internal crises, such as Brexit. EurActiv Serbia reports.
