US Sanctions Serbian Nationalist Leader

Tuesday Read more: Voice of America

Milorad Dodik, leader of Alliance of Independent Social Democrats party , waits for the congress of his party in East Sarajevo, April 25, 2015. The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed financial sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for actively obstructing the U.S.-brokered peace accords that ended Bosnia's war in 1995.

