US extradites man to Dutch Caribbean in killing of student

Read more: Daily Mail

John Lewis is called 'a racist pig' by a white Georgia commissioner on Facebook, furious about the civil rights icon's spat with Donald Trump Medical student, 31, is extradited to Dutch island of Saba to face charges for strangulation murder and rape of 24-year-old classmate Cejvan, a native of Bosnia and Herzegovina, was arrested in Missouri in August and his extradition to Saba was approved in November Cejvan and Guda were both students at Saba University School of Medicine on the five-square-mile island in Caribbean Sea A Missouri man has been extradited to the Dutch Caribbean island of Saba to face charges in the April 2015 killing and sexual assault of an American medical student.

Chicago, IL

