US extradites man to Dutch Caribbean in killing of student
John Lewis is called 'a racist pig' by a white Georgia commissioner on Facebook, furious about the civil rights icon's spat with Donald Trump Medical student, 31, is extradited to Dutch island of Saba to face charges for strangulation murder and rape of 24-year-old classmate Cejvan, a native of Bosnia and Herzegovina, was arrested in Missouri in August and his extradition to Saba was approved in November Cejvan and Guda were both students at Saba University School of Medicine on the five-square-mile island in Caribbean Sea A Missouri man has been extradited to the Dutch Caribbean island of Saba to face charges in the April 2015 killing and sexual assault of an American medical student.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|2
|EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|serbg
|28
|The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Sep '16
|Republika Srpska
|1
|Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs
|Sep '16
|srbija bolesna na...
|2
|Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|48
|Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC