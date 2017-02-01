Touching moment young man paralysed i...

Touching moment young man paralysed in car crash stands up and dances with his sister at her wedding

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Nikola Raguz and Matea Raguz-Papac were filmed dancing around the room to a round of applause before they burst into tears A young man paralysed in a car accident managed to stand up and dance with his sister on her wedding day. A touching video shows Nikola Raguz and Matea Raguz-Papac dance around the room to a round of applause before the pair burst into tears hugging each other.

