Touching moment young man paralysed in car crash stands up and dances with his sister at her wedding

Nikola Raguz and Matea Raguz-Papac were filmed dancing around the room to a round of applause before they burst into tears A young man paralysed in a car accident managed to stand up and dance with his sister on her wedding day. A touching video shows Nikola Raguz and Matea Raguz-Papac dance around the room to a round of applause before the pair burst into tears hugging each other.

