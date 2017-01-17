Slovak diplomat gets an important Cou...

Slovak diplomat gets an important Council of Europe post

The new head of the Council of Europe's Office in Bosnia and Herzegovina is expected to help improve the situation in the country. Slovak diplomat Drahoslav Stefanek took up the post as head of the Council of Europe's Office in Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 16. His main task will be to continue implementing the Council of Europe Action Plan for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

