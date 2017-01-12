Premiums rise nearly 8% in Bosnia and...

Premiums rise nearly 8% in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Business Insurance

Data from the Insurance Agency of Bosnia and Herzegovina showed that premiums written by insurers active in Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina increased nearly 8% year over year to a 245 million in the third quarter ended Sep. 30, 2016, Xprimm.com reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec 16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
News Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,478 • Total comments across all topics: 277,863,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC