Premiums rise nearly 8% in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Data from the Insurance Agency of Bosnia and Herzegovina showed that premiums written by insurers active in Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina increased nearly 8% year over year to a 245 million in the third quarter ended Sep. 30, 2016, Xprimm.com reports.
