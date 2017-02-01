People Against Immigrant Ban Protest Outside Staunton Courthouse
A large group of people gathered in downtown Staunton to speak out against one of President Donald Trump's executive orders. John Kowal of Augusta County says the president's executive order regarding immigrants and refugees should be personal to everyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|2
|EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|serbg
|28
|The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Sep '16
|Republika Srpska
|1
|Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs
|Sep '16
|srbija bolesna na...
|2
|Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|48
|Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC