People Against Immigrant Ban Protest ...

People Against Immigrant Ban Protest Outside Staunton Courthouse

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: NBC29

A large group of people gathered in downtown Staunton to speak out against one of President Donald Trump's executive orders. John Kowal of Augusta County says the president's executive order regarding immigrants and refugees should be personal to everyone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
News Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,253 • Total comments across all topics: 278,521,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC