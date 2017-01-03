Mr. Dodik Goes to Washington - " Not

Mr. Dodik Goes to Washington - " Not

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Transitions Online

It could be due to a translation problem or a personality problem, but for sure the latest spat between Republika Srpska's bluff leader and Washington will plunge their relations into even chillier water. For the next 17 days, anyway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transitions Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec 16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
News Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,336 • Total comments across all topics: 277,619,922

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC