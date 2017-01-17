International students: Some travelled 15-20 hours to get here Click on headline for story with photo By Sabine Eastham Director of International Student Programs, LWC What does it take to enroll at LWC? Besides all the "known" factors, in the case of these lovely four young ladies, it also took a lot of endurance, as their trip to reach Columbia, KY, lasted anywhere between 15 and 20 hours. Their home countries are as far away as South Korea on one side of the globe and Serbia and Bosnia & Herzegovina on the other.

