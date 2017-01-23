Facebook to build third foreign data ...

Facebook to build third foreign data centre in Denmark

Thursday Jan 19

Facebook will build a new data centre in the Danish city of Odense, the California-based tech company said at a press conference with local authorities, only the third such facility outside of the United States. A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display in this illustration taken in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 16, 2015.

Chicago, IL

