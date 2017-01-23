EU lawmakers reject too limited money...

EU lawmakers reject too limited money laundering blacklist

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" European Union lawmakers have rejected a proposed blacklist of countries at risk of money laundering and terror financing because it is too limited. The EU's executive Commission has put Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Guyana, Iraq, Laos, Syria, Uganda, Vanuatu and Yemen on the list.

