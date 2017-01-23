Croatia inches closer to Schengen mem...

Croatia inches closer to Schengen membership

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: EurActiv.com

The European Commission said on Wednesday that it has proposed the gradual integration of Croatia into the Schengen Information System , bringing the newest EU member state slightly closer to full membership of the EU borderless area. The EU executive will propose to the European Council that Croatia be integrated into the SIS, which is the most widely used information sharing system for border control in Europe.

Chicago, IL

