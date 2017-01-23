Croatia inches closer to Schengen membership
The European Commission said on Wednesday that it has proposed the gradual integration of Croatia into the Schengen Information System , bringing the newest EU member state slightly closer to full membership of the EU borderless area. The EU executive will propose to the European Council that Croatia be integrated into the SIS, which is the most widely used information sharing system for border control in Europe.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|2
|EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|serbg
|28
|The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Sep '16
|Republika Srpska
|1
|Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs
|Sep '16
|srbija bolesna na...
|2
|Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|48
|Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|34
