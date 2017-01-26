Bosnian woman will lick people's eyeballs clean
This will bring tears to your eyes! Elderly Bosnian woman licks people's eyeballs clean and charges 10 euros in bizarre healing treatment Not content with slowing down and enjoying her retirement, an elderly woman has set up her own business where she charges people for her to lick their eyeballs. Hava Celebic, also known as Nana Hava, lives in rural Bosnia and Herzegovina, claims to be the only person in the world who heals with their tongue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|2
|EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|serbg
|28
|The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Sep '16
|Republika Srpska
|1
|Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs
|Sep '16
|srbija bolesna na...
|2
|Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|48
|Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC