Bosnian woman will lick people's eyeballs clean

Yesterday

This will bring tears to your eyes! Elderly Bosnian woman licks people's eyeballs clean and charges 10 euros in bizarre healing treatment Not content with slowing down and enjoying her retirement, an elderly woman has set up her own business where she charges people for her to lick their eyeballs. Hava Celebic, also known as Nana Hava, lives in rural Bosnia and Herzegovina, claims to be the only person in the world who heals with their tongue.

