Bosnian Serbs to hold divisive 'national holiday'
Serbs in Bosnia are set to hold a deeply divisive holiday on Monday , a date tied to the fragile nation's brutal 1990s war and a sensitive issue for other ethnic groups. This year's Republic Day marks the 25th anniversary of the creation of the Bosnian Serb-run entity Republika Srpska on 9 January, 1992.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec '16
|CCCC
|2
|EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|serbg
|28
|The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Sep '16
|Republika Srpska
|1
|Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs
|Sep '16
|srbija bolesna na...
|2
|Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|48
|Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC