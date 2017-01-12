Bosnian authorities deny plans for BH...

Bosnian authorities deny plans for BH Telecom sale

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

There are no current plans to privatise multi-service operator BH Telecom, the government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina has said in response to recent media reports which have claimed that a sale is being sought by the . To that end, a statement cited by SeeNews saw the state refute such suggestions, with it noting: 'The sale of BH Telecom has never been a condition of the IMF'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
News Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,044,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC