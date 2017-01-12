Bosnian authorities deny plans for BH Telecom sale
There are no current plans to privatise multi-service operator BH Telecom, the government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina has said in response to recent media reports which have claimed that a sale is being sought by the . To that end, a statement cited by SeeNews saw the state refute such suggestions, with it noting: 'The sale of BH Telecom has never been a condition of the IMF'.
