Bosnia Hopes To Materialise FTA With Malaysia In 3 Years

Bosnia and Herzegovina, a country on the Balkan peninsula in southern Europe, is optimistic that a free trade agreement with Malaysia will materialise in the next three years. Its Ambassador to Malaysia, Emir Hadzikadunic, said the potential FTA has been on the cards for a while now and hoped discussions on the matter can be expedited.

