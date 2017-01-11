Bosnia Hopes To Materialise FTA With Malaysia In 3 Years
Bosnia and Herzegovina, a country on the Balkan peninsula in southern Europe, is optimistic that a free trade agreement with Malaysia will materialise in the next three years. Its Ambassador to Malaysia, Emir Hadzikadunic, said the potential FTA has been on the cards for a while now and hoped discussions on the matter can be expedited.
