Balkan patients turning to Turkey for...

Balkan patients turning to Turkey for treatment

Wednesday Jan 25

Residents of the Balkans region - especially Bosnia and Herzegovina - needing medical attention are finding treatment in Turkey an attractive option thanks to the quality and professional services offered, according to officials at local healthcare providers.

Chicago, IL

