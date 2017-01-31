'Apply enhanced due diligence in fina...

'Apply enhanced due diligence in financial dealings with Iran'12 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: India.com

Mumbai, Jan 27 Entities should apply "enhanced due diligence" in dealings with Iran as certain concerns have been flagged about the jurisdiction by FATF, Reserve Bank of India today said citing the inter-governmental body. In this regard, the central bank today put out a public statement that was issued by FATF in October last year as a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec '16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
News Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,299 • Total comments across all topics: 278,462,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC