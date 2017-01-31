'Apply enhanced due diligence in financial dealings with Iran'12 min ago
Mumbai, Jan 27 Entities should apply "enhanced due diligence" in dealings with Iran as certain concerns have been flagged about the jurisdiction by FATF, Reserve Bank of India today said citing the inter-governmental body. In this regard, the central bank today put out a public statement that was issued by FATF in October last year as a press release.
