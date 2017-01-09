AMC expands in Balkans
Central Europe, broadcaster of AMC in Central and Eastern Europe, and United Group, the largest alternative telecom provider in the Balkan region, have announced a strategic deal that secures a next level of coverage for AMC across both cable and DTH platforms in the Balkans. Home to original drama series Fear the Walking Dead, Into the Badlands, Breaking Bad and the upcoming The Terror , AMC will now reach nearly one million new homes in the region, doubling the channel's existing coverage there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Advanced-television.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|2
|EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|serbg
|28
|The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Sep '16
|Republika Srpska
|1
|Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs
|Sep '16
|srbija bolesna na...
|2
|Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|48
|Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC