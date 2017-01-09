AMC expands in Balkans

Central Europe, broadcaster of AMC in Central and Eastern Europe, and United Group, the largest alternative telecom provider in the Balkan region, have announced a strategic deal that secures a next level of coverage for AMC across both cable and DTH platforms in the Balkans. Home to original drama series Fear the Walking Dead, Into the Badlands, Breaking Bad and the upcoming The Terror , AMC will now reach nearly one million new homes in the region, doubling the channel's existing coverage there.

