Wizz Air announces five new West Balkan routes from Budapest
Central and Eastern Europe-focused budget airline Wizz Air has announced five new West Balkan routes from Budapest that will commence in April next year. The new routes will connect Budapest with five capitals of countries in the West Balkan region, Skopje in Macedonia, Podgorica in Montenegro, Tirana in Albania, Prishtina in Kosovo and Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|2
|EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w...
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08)
|Nov 25
|serbg
|28
|The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Sep '16
|Republika Srpska
|1
|Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs
|Sep '16
|srbija bolesna na...
|2
|Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|48
|Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC