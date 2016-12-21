Wizz Air announces five new West Balk...

Wizz Air announces five new West Balkan routes from Budapest

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Live Charts

Central and Eastern Europe-focused budget airline Wizz Air has announced five new West Balkan routes from Budapest that will commence in April next year. The new routes will connect Budapest with five capitals of countries in the West Balkan region, Skopje in Macedonia, Podgorica in Montenegro, Tirana in Albania, Prishtina in Kosovo and Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec 16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov 25 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
News Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,777 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,062

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC