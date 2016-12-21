What counts as traditional in 2016? I...

What counts as traditional in 2016? Irena and Anjana share the special joys of Christmas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Chronicle Live

Festive fare these days reflects our multi-cultural society. Two women from different parts of the world - but now settled in the North East - explain how they have embraced Christmas while embellishing 'traditional' turkey and plum pudding with a side order of delicious exotic dishes Irena Mujacic, who escaped to the UK when the troubles broke out in former Yugoslavia, has embraced Christmas, embellishing it with Bosnian New Year dishes Born and raised in Yugoslavia during the Communist era, Irena had never celebrated Christmas until she arrived in the UK nearly 25 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec 16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov '16 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
News Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,347 • Total comments across all topics: 277,493,805

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC