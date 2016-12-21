Wartime sexual violence survivors become entrepreneurs in Bosnia and Herzegovina
A UN Women project helps female survivors of sexual violence in Bosnia and Herzegovina transform their lives and families by boosting their economic opportunities and teaching them how to set up a business and grow their markets. The first national study on the prevalence of violence against women in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2012 found that half of all women have been subjected to some form of violence [ 1 ].
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|2
|EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w...
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08)
|Nov 25
|serbg
|28
|The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Sep '16
|Republika Srpska
|1
|Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs
|Sep '16
|srbija bolesna na...
|2
|Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|48
|Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|34
