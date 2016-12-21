Wartime sexual violence survivors bec...

Wartime sexual violence survivors become entrepreneurs in Bosnia and Herzegovina

A UN Women project helps female survivors of sexual violence in Bosnia and Herzegovina transform their lives and families by boosting their economic opportunities and teaching them how to set up a business and grow their markets. The first national study on the prevalence of violence against women in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2012 found that half of all women have been subjected to some form of violence [ 1 ].

Chicago, IL

