Want to help Syria war victims in Ale...

Want to help Syria war victims in Aleppo? These NGOs and charities need your support now.

Thursday Dec 15

Donate to the White Helmets Hero Fund , a grassroots search-and-rescue force in Syria and specifically Aleppo. The group of 2,900 civilians have been in action since 2013 and 100 percent of the donations go directly to volunteers who work to rescue civilians caught in the crosshairs of the civil war.

Chicago, IL

