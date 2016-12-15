Want to help Syria war victims in Aleppo? These NGOs and charities need your support now.
Donate to the White Helmets Hero Fund , a grassroots search-and-rescue force in Syria and specifically Aleppo. The group of 2,900 civilians have been in action since 2013 and 100 percent of the donations go directly to volunteers who work to rescue civilians caught in the crosshairs of the civil war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|2
|EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w...
|Dec 9
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08)
|Nov 25
|serbg
|28
|The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Sep '16
|Republika Srpska
|1
|Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs
|Sep '16
|srbija bolesna na...
|2
|Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|48
|Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Nandrelle
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC