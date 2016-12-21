Supreme Court rules for Samsung in sm...

Supreme Court rules for Samsung in smartphone fight with Apple

Tuesday Dec 6

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with Samsung in its big-money smartphone patent fight with Apple, throwing out an appeals court ruling that said the South Korean company had to pay a US$399 million penalty to its American rival for copying key iPhone designs. 3D-printed Samsung and Apple logos are seen in this picture illustration made in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on January 26, 2016.

Chicago, IL

