PM leaves for Bosnia on official visit from Dec 20-22

ISLAMABAD, : Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday left here for Bosnia's capital Sarajevo on an official visit from December 20 to 22. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and PM's Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi. The Prime Minister is undertaking the visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina at the invitation of Chairman of the Council of Ministers , Dr. Denis Zvidvic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Millat Online.