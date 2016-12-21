PM leaves for Bosnia on official visi...

PM leaves for Bosnia on official visit from Dec 20-22

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Millat Online

ISLAMABAD, : Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday left here for Bosnia's capital Sarajevo on an official visit from December 20 to 22. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and PM's Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi. The Prime Minister is undertaking the visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina at the invitation of Chairman of the Council of Ministers , Dr. Denis Zvidvic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Millat Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec 16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov 25 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
News Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,163 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,919

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC