MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states progress assessment on agenda of Sarajevo summit

Wednesday Dec 14

Regional cooperation and the progress assessment of the Central European Initiative member states are on the agenda of the CEI states' government chiefs' summit, which took place in Sarajevo, in the period 12-13 December, where Romania was represented by a delegation led by State Secretary with the Interior Ministry Tiberiu Trifan. "On the meeting agenda there are themes such as the strengthening of regional cooperation and the assessment of progress recorded during the tenure of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Presidency of the CEI.

