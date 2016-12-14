Hundreds gather in Sarajevo to rally for peace in Syria

Foreign students in Bosnia hold toy dolls to symbolise dying infants of Aleppo, Syria, during a solidarity rally in Sarajevo, Bosnia on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. Up to a thousand people gathered in Sarajevo, a city that became synonymous with civilian suffering during the Balkan wars of 1990s, to express solidarity with the civilian victims of Aleppo.

