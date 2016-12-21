Hundreds gather in Sarajevo to rally ...

Hundreds gather in Sarajevo to rally for peace in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Foreign students in Bosnia hold toy dolls to symbolise dying infants of Aleppo, Syria, during a solidarity rally in Sarajevo, Bosnia on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. Up to a thousand people gathered in Sarajevo, a city that became synonymous with civilian suffering during the Balkan wars of 1990s, to express solidarity with the civilian victims of Aleppo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states... Dec 16 CCCC 2
News EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but w... Dec 9 PolakPotrafi 1
News Radovan Karadzic Accused Serbian War Criminal C... (Nov '08) Nov 25 serbg 28
News The Serbian referendum in Bosnia and Herzegovina Sep '16 Republika Srpska 1
News Serbia's leaders refuse to influence Bosnian Serbs Sep '16 srbija bolesna na... 2
News Elections in Bosnia promise little change (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 48
News Bosnians hope Sunday vote will push Balkan coun... (Oct '10) Aug '16 Nandrelle 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,777 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,064

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC