EU takes step towards Bosnia's membership but warns on rhetoric

European Union enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn hands the Questionnaire of the European Commission to Bosnian Prime Minister Denis Zvizdic, after the EU approved Bosnia's application to join the bloc in September, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 9, 2016. European Union enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn hands the Questionnaire of the European Commission to Bosnian Prime Minister Denis Zvizdic, after the EU approved Bosnia's application to join the bloc in September, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 9, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.