EBRD lends Bosnia $90 million for strategic highway, port
Dec 22 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development signed a 76 million-euro loan deal with Bosnia on Thursday to help it build two sections of a strategic north-south highway. The loans will come into effect only after parliament adopts a new law raising excise taxes on fuel for funds to help build the pan-European Vc corridor, linking Budapest in the north with the Croatian port of Ploce in the south.
