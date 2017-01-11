75 under-the-radar places everyone should visit in Europe

While it's important to visit the world's biggest cities and landmarks, travel should also be about discovering the undiscovered. Did you know there's a natural cave in Croatia that's so blue it looks fake? Or an amusement park in Copenhagen that rivals Disneyland Paris? The striking Haifoss Waterfall in Iceland is only accessible to committed hikers and 4x4 vehicles, which keeps the 122-meter-tall cascade under-the-radar.

