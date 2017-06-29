The world's 10 best cable cars

Loen Skylift, Loen, Norway: Opened in May 2017, the new Loen Skylift in the heart of Fjord Norway is being billed as the world's steepest aerial tram. The cable car ascends almost completely vertically up 3,300 feet from the village of Loen and along the sheer face of Mount Hoven to the top.

