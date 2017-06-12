Slideshow: Top photos from the week gone by
French President Emmanuel Macron returns the ball while sitting in a wheelchair as he plays tennis on the Pont Alexandre III in Paris, Saturday June 24, 2017. The French capital is transformed into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International Olympic Day with a variety of sporting events for the public across the city during two days as the city bids to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morales wins easy re-election (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Alondra
|36
|What Bernie Sanders and Pope Francis share (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Redeemed
|2
|Indigenous Bolivian women scale mountains outsi... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Holy Sage Munroe PhD
|1
|Bolivian President to Sue US Govt for Crimes ag... (Sep '13)
|Mar '15
|swedenforever
|24
|a a If God can come down in human form, I can c... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|True Christian wi...
|5
|Making Money with international Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|International Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC