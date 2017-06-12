Echo Energy makes first Bolivian tran...

Echo Energy makes first Bolivian transaction

Wednesday Jun 21

Echo Energy confirmed the signature of its first transaction in Bolivia on Wednesday, following its recently-announced onshore gas strategy across Latin America. The AIM-traded company said it signed a binding joint evaluation agreement with Pluspetrol Bolivia Corporation, which positioned the company to secure an 80% operated interest in the Huayco block in Southern Bolivia.

Chicago, IL

