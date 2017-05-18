Urgent Action: Bolivian Civil Society...

Urgent Action: Bolivian Civil Society Center Under Threat

The civil society organization Bolivian Documentation and Information Centre reports being harassed, threatened, and evicted from its premises in Cochabamba, central Bolivia. This is a worrying sign of shrinking civic space in Bolivia and could mean the loss of decades of evidence related to human rights in the country.

