The changing landscape of Bolivia's salt flats
Salar de Uyuni is the world's largest salt flat. For generations, local salt gatherers - or "saleros" - have extracted salt from the Bolivian flat, scooping the raw mineral into mounds to let it dry before it is transported to processing plants and turned into table salt.
