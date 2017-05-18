The changing landscape of Bolivia's s...

The changing landscape of Bolivia's salt flats

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Al Jazeera

Salar de Uyuni is the world's largest salt flat. For generations, local salt gatherers - or "saleros" - have extracted salt from the Bolivian flat, scooping the raw mineral into mounds to let it dry before it is transported to processing plants and turned into table salt.

