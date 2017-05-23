Study suggests metals from Bolivian mines affect crops and pose potential health risk
Alan Garrido samples impacted irrigation waters with the assistance of Janette Condori, co-author on the study. Credit: University of Oklahoma A University of Oklahoma Civil Engineering and Environmental Science Professor Robert Nairn and his co-authors have conducted a collaborative study that suggests exposure to trace metals from potatoes grown in soil irrigated with waters from the Potosi mining region in Bolivia, home to the world's largest silver deposit, may put residents at risk of non-cancer health illnesses.
