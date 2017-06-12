San Francisco's Carnaval Celebrates L...

San Francisco's Carnaval Celebrates Love, Diversity and Culture

This Memorial Day weekend, Carnaval San Francisco will celebrate " El Corazon de San Pancho - The Heart of San Francisco " at its 39th annual two-day festival and grand parade celebration, May 27 & 28 in San Francisco's Mission District, promoting diversity, inclusion and love characteristics of San Francisco that organizers believe are the foundation, or "heart," of the city. Conceived 39 years ago by a group of local musicians, artists and residents eager to bring the spirit of Latin American and Caribbean culture to San Francisco, Carnaval San Francisco has grown to become the largest annual multicultural celebration in California.

